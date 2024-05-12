Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 53.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.