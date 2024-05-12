Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $655,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

