Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,889 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in EQT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 2.7 %

EQT stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.