Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.23 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $35.23 million and approximately $717,468.97 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

