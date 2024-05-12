MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 2,294,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

