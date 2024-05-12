Metro Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MRU stock opened at C$74.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.66. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2672566 EPS for the current year.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
