Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.900-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $942.8 million-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 17.0 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

