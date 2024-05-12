Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,514.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,287.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,192.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

