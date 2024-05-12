MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.