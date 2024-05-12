Michael D. Mulford Buys 1,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $13,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

