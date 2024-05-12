Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,201,000 after buying an additional 467,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after buying an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 2,120,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

