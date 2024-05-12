Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,331,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 558,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,282. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.