Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $15.52 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

