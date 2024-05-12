Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $992,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

