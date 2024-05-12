Mizuho Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $173.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $161.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.78.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. Celanese has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

