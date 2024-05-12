MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $145.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

