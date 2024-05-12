monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Position Cut by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for about 4.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 22.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

monday.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNDY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.76. 1,622,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,750. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average is $193.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,596.20 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.