Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 314,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 768,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $80.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.