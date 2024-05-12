Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in V.F. by 220.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 718,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $21.83.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.