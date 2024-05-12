Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 681.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

