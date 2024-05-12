Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $45,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 101.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

