Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

