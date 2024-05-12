Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 353,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.3 %

VRRM opened at $26.91 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

