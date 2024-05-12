Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,421 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.