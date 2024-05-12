Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

