Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 316.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPC opened at $58.39 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

