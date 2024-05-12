Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Shares Up 7.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 58,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 153,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Montana Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Montana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.