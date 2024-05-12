Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $400.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

