Morgan Stanley Cuts Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target to $13.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Embecta has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

