Morgan Stanley Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $64.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE USFD opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.