Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

