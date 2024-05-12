Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 11,055 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TUR opened at $41.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

