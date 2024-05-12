Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 212 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

