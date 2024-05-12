Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 517,240 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 517,240 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 576.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 198,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.42 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

