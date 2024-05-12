Mowi ASA (MHGVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

MHGVY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

