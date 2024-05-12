MXC (MXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346.98 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and $346.98 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.01443529 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $401,059,715.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.