My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $48,641.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004352 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

