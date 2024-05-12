National Bank Financial Downgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Sector Perform Under Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

TSE:TOY opened at C$29.28 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

