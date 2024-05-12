National Bank Financial Weighs in on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

155675 (BLD.TO) ( TSE:BLD Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$63.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.97 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

