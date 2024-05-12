Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.1 %
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
