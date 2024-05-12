NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.54.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $221,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

