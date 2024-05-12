Needham & Company LLC Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $7.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Get DocGo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.02 on Thursday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DocGo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocGo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DocGo by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.