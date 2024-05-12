Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

