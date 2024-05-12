Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $233.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

