Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPD. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rapid7 by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.