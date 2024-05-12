Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 2,360,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,249. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

