Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NTOIY stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $22.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

