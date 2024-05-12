NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies
In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
