Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Neurogene in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Neurogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $32.50 on Friday. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.