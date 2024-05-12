New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

